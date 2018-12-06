Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Maybe you weren’t so sure about the sherpa trend at first. It can skew a little soccer mom (not that there’s anything wrong with that, as long as it’s an intentional choice), and didn’t we already cover this ground in the 70s? But now, after seeing those pullovers ev.ery.where. for so long, you’ve decided that they do look pretty comfortable.

You can embrace the coziness in your own, slightly unexpected way with this Jason Maxwell Women’s Oversized Sherpa Jacket. (The $29 price is also way less than you’d pay for any sherpa piece almost anywhere else.) The longer silhouette is more flattering anyway, TBH, and if you’re going to go fab with your outerwear, you may as well do it big.

