Graphic: Erica Offutt

Fried foods are delicious. Fried foods will kill you. These are the laws of our cruel existence. This normally-$100 Power AirFryer attempts to break this rule by producing fried-like crispiness using no oil at all. Are the results as delicious as the real thing? Probably not, but if you believe the reviews, it can come pretty damn close. It’s just $60 on Target right now, but you won’t see the final discount until checkout.