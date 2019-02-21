Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I will never stop singing the praises of prAna, just ask my friends. I own six of their pants (and a beanie) and they are the best I’ve ever used. They also have mad sustainability cred... and... and... *faints* Right now they’re blowing out last season’s styles.

Whether it’s climbing, hiking, yoga, or whatever outdoorsy crap you’re into, prAna makes amazing gear for it. I own a couple Mojo shorts and Brion shorts for climbing and Zion Pants for hiking. This sale is active until next Monday, but supplies are limited.