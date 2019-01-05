Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The Muse: The Brain Sensing Headband promises to help you attain a more fulfilling meditation experience. Just strap on the headband, plug in your headphones and start the app. From there, the app and the sounds it provides will teach you to remain as calm as possible during your meditation session.

If nothing else, this could a be a fun experiment for those who want to practice more self care. This $160 price is $20 less than the standard going rate, so it’s a great time to invest if you’re interested.