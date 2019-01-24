Photo: Amazon

Fried food is delicious. Fried food is terrible for you. These are the immutable laws of the universe, cruel as they might be. But if you just can’t kick the craving for a crisp french fry, give this $56 (with $4 clippable coupon and code FDUWMZ36) Habor air fryer a try. It uses hot air and convection, as opposed to oil, to achieve perfectly crispy results, and its 3.8 qt. capacity means you can cook enough french fries, fried pickles, or chicken wings for the entire family.



Just remember to clean it!