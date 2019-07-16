Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you resolved to buy an air fryer on Prime Day after reading about how great they are at cooking frozen snack foods...well, you should probably buy a Ninja Foodi for an all-time low $150, since it’s also a dehydrator and pressure cooker.



But! If you don’t want to spend that much money today on a new kitchen appliance, this Cosori air fryer is a terrific alternative at an all-time low $80. It’s basically a convection oven that can achieve the crispiness of deep frying without all that artery clogging oil. Just be sure to invite me over the first time you cook clam strips.