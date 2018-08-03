Graphic: Shep McAllister

Pizza stones let you make crispier pizza (and other foods) in a standard oven, which can’t get nearly as hot as a true pizza oven, and a great one is on sale today on Amazon, just for our readers.

Vremi’s ceramic pizza stone is black, meaning it won’t show grease stains over time like a light-colored one, includes a lip around the edge to keep the pizza in place, and has built-in handles that make it easier to take out of the oven. All of these features seem quite obvious in hindsight, and yet, most pizza stones are flat, off-white slabs that you can’t operate without burning yourself. Get it for $25 today with our exclusive VremiKinja promo code.

