It's all consuming.
Accio Discount! Kano's Harry Potter Coding Kit Is Down to Just $49

Tercius
Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit | $49 | Amazon
The Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit is down to just $49, right now. Typically selling for about $70, this wand is a magical gateway into learning STEM. With this kit, students build a wand to use with a mobile device to learn basic code. There are 70-plus challenges available and is compatible with a ton of devices (Windows 10 Pro & home, Mac OS 10.10, select iPads, Android tablets and select Amazon Fire tablets.)

