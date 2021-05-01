Access Your Dipping Sauce or Your Whole Dang Meal With Ease Next Road Trip With up to 22% Off These Nifty Car Tray and Clip Accessories

Cutequeen Steering Wheel Desk | $10 | Amazon

If you’re taking road trips this summer (or if you just ever like to eat food on the road in your car) you should check out today’s auto deals!

More and more people are getting vaccinated, summer plans are being mapped out, and it might be time to think about how to get your car ready for whatever you have planned. Just don’t forget some nifty and practical accessories!

First up, this Cutequeen steering wheel desk is only $10 today, and helps you convert your steering wheel into a desk for your laptop or your meal! This is perfect for when you need to make a pit stop to eat or to fire off a few work emails.

I think I’m gonna order a bunch of these Saucemoto dip clips because there is nothing more annoying than trying to figure out where to put your dipping sauce when you’re eating in your car. And these just seem like nice little gifts for friends and family! Grabe a 2-pack in any color for $11.