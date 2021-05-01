It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsAuto

Access Your Dipping Sauce or Your Whole Dang Meal With Ease Next Road Trip With up to 22% Off These Nifty Car Tray and Clip Accessories

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Save
Alerts
Cutequeen Steering Wheel Desk | $10 | Amazon Saucemoto Dip Clip | $11 | Amazon
Cutequeen Steering Wheel Desk | $10 | Amazon
Saucemoto Dip Clip | $11 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Cutequeen Steering Wheel Desk | $10 | Amazon
Saucemoto Dip Clip | $11 | Amazon

If you’re taking road trips this summer (or if you just ever like to eat food on the road in your car) you should check out today’s auto deals!

Advertisement

More and more people are getting vaccinated, summer plans are being mapped out, and it might be time to think about how to get your car ready for whatever you have planned. Just don’t forget some nifty and practical accessories!

First up, this Cutequeen steering wheel desk is only $10 today, and helps you convert your steering wheel into a desk for your laptop or your meal! This is perfect for when you need to make a pit stop to eat or to fire off a few work emails.

I think I’m gonna order a bunch of these Saucemoto dip clips because there is nothing more annoying than trying to figure out where to put your dipping sauce when you’re eating in your car. And these just seem like nice little gifts for friends and family! Grabe a 2-pack in any color for $11.

G/O Media may get a commission
Everyday Scaries Bundle
4/20 EXCLUSIVE
Everyday Scaries Bundle
Advertisement
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer