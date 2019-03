Graphic: Sony

With over 750 PS4 and PS3 games (playable on both the PS4 and Windows PCs) in its library, PlayStation Now is basically the Netflix of video games, and you can get (or gift) a full year of the service for just $60 for a limited time. Considering Sony usually only sells the service for $20 per month, $45 for three months, or $100 for a year, that’s a screaming deal.



And while you’re at it, don’t forget that PlayStation Plus is still marked down to $45, from its usual $60.