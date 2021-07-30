Cramer Kik-Step Steel Step Stool | $51 | Amazon



Are you sick and tired of never being able to reach things in your own home because you’re vertically challenged? Samesies. Except when I need to reach something, I end up standing on something that is almost certainly going to collapse, leaving me to tumble into the floor. Because I don’t have easily accessible chairs! How else am I supposed to reach those cabinets that are really up high in my kitchen, or other areas of my home? Why are they even there?

Don’t stand on a box or, God forbid, a pile of clothes. Get this Cramer Kik-Step Steel Step Stool, now $51 at Amazon. You’ll save a whopping $61 from its regular price of $112 for a sturdy way to get up there and reach everything you wish you could have before. It can hold up to 350 lbs , and you can roll it wherever you need a boost. This is a game-changer. Do it for all the shorties like me.