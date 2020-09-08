Image : Gabe Carey

The leaves are starting to turn and the evenings are growing cooler. The last remnants of summer are slipping away as the first few days of fall set in. It’s a great time to go outside and get some fresh air, and what better way to do so than with an electric scooter? After being cooped up inside for the better part of the summer, it’s time to head out to your favorite park, walking trail, or even your apartment complex on a zippy electric scooter that can make getting out and enjoying the warm sunshine and autumn sights a breeze. These scooters are also the perfect mode of transportation for those living in large cities for short trips from point A to point B.



If you’re in the market for an electric scooter, you’ll undoubtedly find one you’re interested in with Best Buy’s latest sale. You’ll save $50 or more on some of the best scooter brands available on the market. Whether you want a lightweight model to carry around your treks throughout the city or a more robust scooter, there’s something here for you. Now get out there and start scooting!

The All-Rounder

The Hover-1 Journey is a foldable electric scooter that can reach up to 14 mph with a 16-mile max operating range. That means it’s perfect for carrying around town, heading up to the bodega, pharmacy, or even up to the supermarket to pick up a few essentials. It can run up to 16 miles before it needs a charge and can be charged at home between the errands you need to run. It supports weights up to 264 lbs and features 8.5-inch tires to keep it stable while you zip along on the road (or the sidewalk if you wish), and it’s simple to fold up and take along with you if you need to pack it along.

It also comes in three different colors: black, pink, and white. There’s an eye-catching hue for anyone looking to get around in style. This is a great all-around scooter for beginners and vets alike. You can save $51 on the Hover-1 Journey right now, which brings the price down from $350 to $299. Better hurry before it’s all sold out.

The Colorful Commuter

The Hover-1 Aviator is a multi-hued electric scooter that’s a bit more affordable than the Hover-1 Journey, but every bit as reliable. It can reach up to 7.2 mph with a 14.9-mile max operating range. It’s going to need a charge quicker than some other scooters on the market, but it’ll get you where you need to go across short distances. It would make a great option for those needing to get to a job that isn’t far from their home or just to explore around town in. Plus, it comes with an eye-catching purple, pink, and blue paint job.

It also includes a bright LED headlight and built-in reflectors to ensure the safest right possible, with a foldable design to help anyone who needs a ride tote it around town easily. With a 264.6 lb. weight capacity, anyone should be able to hop aboard and zip around. Perhaps best of all, it comes fitted with an LCD display that lets you control your speed, check your battery life, and perform additional functions on the go. It’s also currently $34 off, which makes it $266. It’s normally $300, so now’s a great time to take one home.

The Premium Putterer

The Segway Nintebot ES2-N is a premium electric scooter. It tops 15.5 mph and its battery can last just as long. It also features a one-click folding design that makes it simple to take wherever you go. It carries the Segway name, so you know you can trust its build quality as well. As far as safety features, it includes double, mechanics, and electronic brakes to ensure the scooter comes to a complete stop as safely as possible.

The scooter itself comes in a matte silver and gray that can support any ride up to 220.5 lbs, and its low profile look makes it a great choice for anyone looking for a simple way to travel around town. This high-end scooter is now $250 off, which makes it an incredible $400, discounted from its normal price of $650. This is a great choice for anyone looking for the best of the best when it comes to brand and construction quality.

The Classy Cruiser

This isn’t the Razor scooter you grew up with. The Razor E-XR electric scooter means business. It features speeds up to 17 mph, with 60 minutes of continuous use thanks to a 36V lithium-ion battery. That means you can zoom around at top speed for an hour if you choose, making this scooter the perfect choice for lengthy excursions.

The E-XR comes with a steel frame that can support a weight capacity of 220.5 lbs. In terms of safety features, it also includes a hand-operated front brake and rear disc brake to ensure the scooter can quickly come to a complete stop. Soft rubber grips make sure you’re flitting around in comfort, while a built-in steel fork ensures a stable ride. Right now, you can save $69 on the scooter, which brings it down from $600 to $531. It definitely may not look like the Razor everyone had in the 2000s, but it’s every bit as useful.