Abduct an Alienware Gaming Rig for up to $700 Less Today

Dell has a sale on Alienware laptops at the moment, and you know what that means: Stop everything you’re doing right now ... It’s gamer time. If you’re probing for a whole new tower, you can knock $420 off the 9th Gen i5 version Alienware Aurora. For $700 off a laptop, the i7-based Alienware M17 is your bet.

While the latter wields an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics chip, the Aurora houses a GTX 1660 graphics card. Both are relatively nice with it, and to sweeten the deal, Dell offers no interest financing if you pay either PC off within 12 months. With Doom Eternal and Cyberpunk 2077 right around the corner, you don’t want to miss these limited time promotions.

