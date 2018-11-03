Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes its own furniture under the Rivet and Stone & Beam brand names, and it actually looks really good! Whether you could use an extra lamp, an ottoman, or an entire leather sofa, a bunch of popular pieces are on sale right now for up to 25% off.

I know that list prices and listed “savings” on Amazon are usually bogus, which is why we don’t often pay them any heed. Today though, the pieces I spot checked actually were discounted by the “You Save” amount listed on the product page. It seems that the price is pulling from the last listed price, which in some cases is higher than the product often sells for, but every deal I’ve checked has been good.

For example, this $158 coffee table says it’s $91 off today, and it does, in fact, often sell for $250. It also frequently sells for less, and has even been a little bit cheaper than $157 on a few short-lived occasions, but this is still an excellent deal. That leather couch I mentioned earlier, on the other hand, has legitimately never been discounted from $1100 until today, so you really are saving $220 no matter how you parse it. So go forth, and shop with confidence.