Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

This box set gets you every James Bond movie for $2.83 each. Some, in fairness, are not worth that much <cough> Die Another Day <cough>, But classics like Goldfinger, From Russia With Love, and Casino Royale are well worth watching and rewatching. Just note that this set doesn’t include digital copies, only Blu-rays, so you’ll need to shake up a vodka martini and enjoy them at home.