Gettin' Ghbli Wit' It: Buy Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered for $27

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (Switch) | $27 | Amazon
Y’all missed out. For a few glorious minutes, you had a chance to buy a physical PS4 copy of Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered for $6. No typo there. That deal sold out fast, so here’s a consolation prize: you can grab it on Switch for $27. Developed by Level-5 in collaboration with Studio Ghibli, the game brings the visuals and charm of a Miyazaki film to a video game. The remastered version fixes up the visuals to really make them shine again. Sure, it’s not the cost of a mediocre sandwich anymore, but it’s still a good price for a 45+ hour RPG. Try not to feel too bad.
