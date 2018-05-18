Graphic: Shep McAllister

Osprey makes some of the most popular camping gear around, and nearly 200 of its products are on sale on Amazon for up to 25% off. These x% off sales on Amazon aren’t always actually good deals, but I spot checked a bunch of the gear in this sale, and every product I looked at was significantly cheaper than usual.



The company’s probably best known for its Farpoint travel backpacks, so that’s a good place to start.

A dry bag is also useful for any trip to the beach or pool, and $5 less than usual at $15.

There are a ton of other deals to sort through, so drop your recommendations in the comments as well.