Anker Gold Box | Amazon

Amazon’s back at it this morning with 10 great deals on popular Anker charging accessories, but unlike most Anker discounts, these are only available for one day only.



The most tempting deals are probably on the USB-C PD charging gear, including the famous 30W PowerPort Atom PD 1, the 60W PowerPort Atom III, and even the nightstand and desk-friendly PowerStrip Pad with USB-C PD.

Elsewhere in the sale, you’ve got a couple of fast-charging wireless Qi pads to pick from; one for your home, and one for your car. Both support 10W charging for compatible Android phones, and 7.5W charging for iPhones, no additional hardware required.

There’s also a handy USB-C hub for your PC or tablet, which transforms a single USB-C port into three USB 3.0 ports.

And of course, it wouldn’t be an Anker sale without some durable cables, The most exciting one here is the nylon-braided PowerLine+ II USB-C to Lightning cable, which can charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes with any of the USB-C chargers in this sale. In short, it’s the best Lightning cable money can buy. But there’s also a standard 10' Lightning cable for couch charging, a USB-C charging cable, and a 2-pack of USB 3.0-to-USB-C cables on sale as well.