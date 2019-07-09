Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus Graphing Calculator | $88 | Walmart

I don’t remember a single thing from high school math class, but I vividly the horrified look on my mom’s face when my freshman year school supplies list mandated that I purchase a TI-84 Plus Graphing Calculator, which normally retails at over $100. Hence why you don’t need to be some kind of math whiz to understand that $88 for said calculator is a great deal. Head over to Walmart, and pick one up for less now, before that school supplies shopping rush starts up next month.