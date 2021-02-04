A Terrifyingly Good Deal: Get the Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition on PC for $18

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition (PC Key) BESTGY3 Screenshot : Capcom

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition (PC Key) | $18 | Newegg | Use code BESTGY3

Are you ready to be scared? Here we go. You find yourself browsing the corridors of the internet. You are clicking links, unsure of where each one will bring you. You slowly come across this article and carefully click it, careful not to make too much noise with your mouse. Suddenly you recoil in horror. Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition is on sale for $18 on PC when you use the promo code BESTGY3 at checkout . You throw up. You just can’t believe what you’re seeing. An incredible remake of a classic PlayStation survival horror game for under $20 ... and the deluxe edition, no less! Oh the humanity! You buy the video game and cry from fear. Okay, look, I tried. This isn’t a very good scary story. But it is a very good deal, so there’s that.