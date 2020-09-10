A Sony 55" OLED TV for $1,500 Is Best Buy's Deal of the Day

Sony 55" OLED 4K HDR Smart TV | $1,500 | Best Buy

Sony 55" OLED 4K HDR Smart TV | $1,500 | Amazon

For as long as they’ve been out, OLED TVs are still not as commonplace as LCD panels, and one look at the dollar signs next to their unnecessarily convoluted names will tell you why. Sony’s 55" A8H Series set, however, packs quite the punch for a modest price. Down 35% from its $2,300 MSRP, this 4K HDR smart TV brings Dolby Vision and HDR10 and compounds them with a slick 120Hz refresh rate. The built- in 4K X-Reality Pro Engine upscales older content to 4K and is exclusive to Sony Bravia smart displays. Live Color makes non-HDR content rife with saturation, and CineMotion ensures you’re always getting a 120Hz-esque refresh rate even from content with lower frame rates.

Better still, for those not already enrolled in Best Buy’s e-commerce ecosystem, the Sony A8H OLED TV is around the same price on Amazon too, down $400 from what it was last week. Driven by Sony’s powerful X1 smart TV processor, you won’t have to shell out for a set-top box on top of an already costly purchase. Just plug, play, and start watching your favorite shows and movies, available on the Android TV platform, with deeper blacks and brighter color palettes than ever before. And while you’re at it, maybe it’s time to upgrade your game consoles to the new PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.