Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

When we asked you to nominate your choice for the very best work mouse, the Anker Ergonomic Mouse was one of your top three picks. And right now, thereā€™s a coupon to bring it down to just $10.

Additionally, there are also discounts on its wireless cousins if youā€™re as wire-averse as I am. Make sure to copy and paste the coupon code at checkout to get the best price.