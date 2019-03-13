Best Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Cambridge SoundWorks’ OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ favorite water-resistant Bluetooth speakers, but today, its new Ultra and 3XL Ultra models is on sale for an all-time low prices.
Compared to the original, the Angle 3 Ultra is louder (14W vs. 10W), more water resistant (IPX6 vs. IPX5), and can pair with a second Angle 3 Ultra for true stereo sound, all good things. It’s been mostly selling for $40 since its release back in October, and with the on-page coupon, it’s just $30, or $5 off the best price we’ve seen.