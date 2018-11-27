Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Don’t call it a comeback, it’s been here for years—literally. Back in 2016, our readers called the ASUS RT-AC68U their favorite router and it’s only gotten better since. Right now you can get two on Amazon for $200 (an $80 discount).

This two-pack (along with other compatible Asus routers) can work together as a mesh network, like Google Wifi and eero, thanks to AiMesh wizardry. While it won’t win much love for its outmoded design, you’ll find all the features you’d want from a modern network setup, such as app-based management. Better still, it maintains a lot of the useful ports, such as USB and LAN ports, most mesh networks leave out.