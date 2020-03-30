A Pair of Bose ANC Headphones Can Be Yours For $200

Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones | $200 | eBay

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 II headphones set the standard for all other brands to follow when it comes to noise-cancelling technology. And right now you can get a refurbished pair for $200 . This price is $100 lower than usual.

Gizmodo says:

Out of the box, they always felt a bit flimsy, and on my head, the audio quality seemed subpar for the price. At least that’s what I thought before I tried the new QuietComfort 35 Wireless cans. The noise cancellation is peerless, and the sound is terrific—for the most part.

However, as with all great things, these are still not super cheap. But it’s hard to argue against this investment, especially when you’re stuck working from home.

