It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
A Hearty Deal: Get Kingdom Hearts 3 for $10 and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory for $45

Giovanni Colantonio
Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4) | $10 | Best Buy Kingdom Hearts 3 (XBO) | $10 | Best Buy Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory (Switch) | $45 | Best Buy
Screenshot: Square Enix
Best Buy has a double dose of Kingdom Hearts deals today, so I hope you're prepared. For starters, Kingdom Hearts 3 is down to $10. Considering that the RPG only came out one year ago, that's a very low price. Kingdom Hearts 3 concludes the Disney/Final Fantasy hybrid trilogy that will most assuredly get another installment somewhere down the line. For Switch owners, the recently released Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is now $45. The latest installment of the series is a rhythm game where players dance along to classic songs from the franchise. And yes, that includes Simple and Clean.

