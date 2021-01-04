A Hearty Deal: Get Kingdom Hearts 3 for $10 and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory for $45

Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4) | $10 | Best Buy

Kingdom Hearts 3 (XBO) | $10 | Best Buy

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory (Switch) | $45 | Best Buy

Advertisement

Best Buy has a double dose of Kingdom Hearts deals today, so I hope you’re prepared. For starters, Kingdom Hearts 3 is down to $10. Considering that the RPG only came out one year ago, that’s a very low price. Kingdom Hearts 3 concludes the Disney/Final Fantasy hybrid trilogy that will most assuredly get another installment somewhere down the line. For Switch owners, the recently released Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is now $45. The l atest installment of the series is a rhythm game where players dance along to classic songs from the franchise . And yes, that includes Simple and Clean.