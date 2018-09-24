Graphic: Shep McAllister

Continuing a recent run of Gold Box deals, Amazon’s running a one-day sale and select Anker Soundcore audio gear, today only.

On the headphone front, you can choose from the lightweight and exercise friendly Soundcore Spirit earbuds, or the comfy, over-ear Soundcore Vortexes, which run for 20 hours on a charge. Or hey, you could buy both.

The new Soundcore Flare Bluetooth speaker is also included in the sale for $45. It features 360 degree audio, IP67 water resistance, and even a beat-driven ring of LED lights along the bottom, making it a party in a can.