Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC | $649 | Amazon

Need a new gaming PC? You’re in luck. Today’s Gold Box features the CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC on sale for $649, its lowest price ever. And that’s not all: If you buy today, Amazon will send you an e-mail with a redemption code for a free game download 1 business day after your item ships. Redemption instructions will also be included within the email.

