A Digital Copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Is Down to $42 on Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [ Nintendo Switch Digital Code] | $42 | Amazon

Right now, you can pick up a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for a low $42. T he eShop has Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the same price, b ut it’s simply better if you buy from Amazon.

First, if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you’ll get 5% back. Second, s ince you’re buying outside of e Shop, you’ll get more Gold Coins is since they’ll base what you get from MSRP and not the sale price.

This is a really good price (one of the best we’ve ever seen) on a must-have game for the Nintendo Switch.

Get it now.