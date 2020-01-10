A Digital Copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Is Down to $42 on Amazon

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Nintendo Switch Digital Code] | $42 | Amazon
Right now, you can pick up a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for a low $42. The eShop has Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the same price, but it’s simply better if you buy from Amazon.
First, if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you’ll get 5% back. Second, since you’re buying outside of eShop, you’ll get more Gold Coins is since they’ll base what you get from MSRP and not the sale price.
This is a really good price (one of the best we’ve ever seen) on a must-have game for the Nintendo Switch.
Get it now.