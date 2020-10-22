Vote 2020 graphic
A Deal's a Deal. Super Mario 3d All-Stars Is $5 off on Amazon Right Now

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
Super Mario 3D All-Stars | $55 | Amazon
Image: Nintendo

Super Mario 3D All-Stars | $55 | Amazon

When it comes to Nintendo deals, you take what you can get, since their games hardly ever go on sale. There were some solid deals on Prime Day that, if I’m being honest, I should’ve hopped on. I didn’t, though! If you didn’t either, or you’re still missing a Mario game or two in your collection, $5 off Super Mario 3D All-Stars will have to do. It’s not a great deal, but you’ll get three solid games for less than full price, and you’re getting three solid games to churn through. If you miss the old-school Super Mario 64, wish Nintendo would get it together and make another Super Mario Sunshine, or if you liked hopping around planets in Super Mario Galaxy, this is the deal you’re looking for.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

