A Deal to Chew On: 90 Air Heads For $7

90 Assorted Air Heads Photo : Amazon

90 Assorted Air Heads | $7 | Amazon | With Subscribe & Save and 30% coupon

Halloween is only a few weeks away, and you’ll be the most popular house on the block with this box of assorted Air Heads to give away. Just use Subscribe & Save and the 30% coupon to get them for about $7.



Advertisement

Actually, just go ahead and buy a couple of boxes, so you can eat one yourself while you save the other for trick or treaters. You can go ahead and mail me all of the Mystery Bars too, thanks.