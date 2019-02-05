Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Nothing says romance like a weird amount of uncomfortable sex scenes strung together by a plot that barely makes sense! Just in time for Valentine’s Day (and the announcement of E.L. James’ new horny novel), you can bring home all three Fifty Shades movies on Blu-ray for just $20. Perhaps marathon them with your date on February 14 — or definitely don’t do that. Either way, it’s a deal that’s just as, uh, exciting as all that watered-down BDSM action you’re about to watch.

