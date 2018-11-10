Graphic: Shep McAllister

David Archy has emerged as one of our readers’ favorite underwear manufacturers on Amazon, and they’re blowing out all of their most popular styles in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



You’ll find a few different styles of boxer briefs and trunks here, including their moisture-wicking fast-dry boxers (of which I’m a fan), and their incredibly soft micro modal and bamboo offerings as well. Some are even from the company’s Separatec line, which features a separate compartments for the various parts of your anatomy. Beyond the underwear, the sale also includes tank tops, undershirts, robes, and pajamas for both men and women, so go ahead and treat yourself.