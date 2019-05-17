Environmental Shield Value Kit | $72 | MuardAcne Control Value Kit | $40 | Murad
No matter what your skincare woes are, Murad has something that can help. And right now, two of their all-star kits for those with acne-prone and/or dull skin are marked way down. Snag the 5-piece Acne Control Value Kit (a $220 value) for just $40, or bring home the Environmental Shield Value Kit (a $303 value) for $72; the latter includes cult-favorite Rapid Age Spot and Pigment Lightening Serum, which is normally $72 on its own, just FYI. That’s some serious savings on quality skincare, so shop now.