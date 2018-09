Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re just learning about skincare (retinol sounds amazing!), or restocking your beauty shelves, Amazon’s discounting two highly rated (4+ stars from over 1,000 customers each) serums from Eve Hansen, today only.

Both the vitamin C and retinol serums are down to all-time low prices, and a $2 coupon on the vitamin C makes it even cheaper. You can also save more by using Amazon Subscribe & Save; just remember to cancel after your first order ships if you don’t want to keep getting it.