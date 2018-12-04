Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

It’s like Amazon knew that you were considering getting a drone for someone on your gift list, because today they discounted a couple to new all-time price lows.

The Tenergy TDR Phoenix Mini RC Quadcopter Drone, $24, is designed to be easy for kids and other beginners to fly. It features auto hovering to prevent crashes even when you let go of the joystick, 6-axis gyro for quick stabilization, and a 720p camera because what is even the point of a drone of you can’t see what it sees? There’s also a sweet 1-button 360° roll function so it looks like you know how to do tricks. Or, a trick.

The Tenergy TDR Robin Pro FPV Drone, $70, does all that and more. Additional features include real-time photo and video transmission, auto return to help a lost drone find its way home, and orbit video, which is sort of a Matrixy steady circular filming technique. It also comes with a spare battery for extended flight time.

I don’t mean to drone on and on here, so, in summary: These are cool little machines, and solid prices.

