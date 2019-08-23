Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The original OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ five favorite water resistant Bluetooth speakers, and you can grab it’s upgraded, rugged cousins for less today, thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box.

Both speakers are water resistant, offer solid sound, and can connect to your devices via Bluetooth. However, there are a few key differences. The Solo offers half the power and is promised to last 10 hours v.s. the Angle 3's 14. Of course, both are good for chilling out poolside.

Life tip: If you’re going to listen to your music in a public place, just make sure it’s only audible to you and your friends. Be considerate of your neighbors please.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box. So these prices will stick around for the day, or until sold out.