Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dell’s Walmart-exclusive gaming laptop deals aren’t going to play your games at the highest possible settings, but they offer a clean look and solid values. Both include a 1TB HDD augmented with a 16GB Intel Optane SSD, 8GB of RAM, and a 15.6" 1080p display. The difference is that the $699 model has a Core i5 processor and a GTX 1050, while the $799 bumps you up to a Core i7 and a 1050 TI. At $100, that’s probably a no-brainer.

