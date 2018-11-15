Dell G3 Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i5-8300H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 4GB, 1TB HDD + 16GB Intel Optane Storage, 8GB RAM | $699 | Walmart
Dell G3 Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i7-8750H, NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB, 1TB HDD + 16GB Intel Optane Storage, 8GB RAM | $799 | Walmart
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Dell’s Walmart-exclusive gaming laptop deals aren’t going to play your games at the highest possible settings, but they offer a clean look and solid values. Both include a 1TB HDD augmented with a 16GB Intel Optane SSD, 8GB of RAM, and a 15.6" 1080p display. The difference is that the $699 model has a Core i5 processor and a GTX 1050, while the $799 bumps you up to a Core i7 and a 1050 TI. At $100, that’s probably a no-brainer.