Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon runs Logitech Gold Box deals from time to time, but today’s has one of the best selections of products we’ve seen.

The MX mice are all among the best in class:

Our readers’ favorite gaming mouse is also included for $39, complete with adjustable weights.

You’ll find several affordable speaker systems to upgrade your computer, or even your TV. There’s even a 5.1 channel speaker set here for $50, and a THX-certified 2.1 setup for $110.

Inside, there are also several keyboards and webcams, including the ever-popular K400, which includes a built-in trackpad. Be sure to head over to Amazon to see all of the deals, and remember that these prices are only available today, and the best stuff will probably sell out early.