Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

We’ve seen several deals on high capacity microSD cards lately, but Samsung’s EVO is one of the fastest models out there, and its 256GB variant just dropped to $40, a new all-time low for the U3-rated card. If you need a ton of storage for Switch games or GoPro footage, this is definitely worth a look.



Need even mores space? The 512GB card (yes, that exists) dropped from $200 to $130 a few weeks ago, and is still on sale. If you can get by on 128GB, that card is also down to an all-time low $20.