It's all consuming.
A Bunch Of Must-Own Switch Games Are Discounted By $16 Or More

Shep McAllister
Screenshot: Amazon
If you have a Nintendo Switch, today’s a rare chance to grab those rarely-discounted first party games that are missing from your collection. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2, and Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee are all in the must-own pantheon for Switch owners, or at worst just a half tier below that.

All of them are marked down to $44 or less on Amazon or Walmart today, which is about as good as it gets on Nintendo’s own games.

Shep McAllister
