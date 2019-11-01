A Bunch Of Must-Own Switch Games Are Discounted By $16 Or More

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

If you have a Nintendo Switch, today’s a rare chance to grab those rarely-discounted first party games that are missing from your collection. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2, and Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee are all in the must-own pantheon for Switch owners, or at worst just a half tier below that.



All of them are marked down to $44 or less on Amazon or Walmart today , which is about as good as it gets on Nintendo’s own games.

