GORUCK makes our readers’ favorite backpack, and anyone that follows the company knows that they’re not so big on the whole discount thing. This weekend’s Veteran’s Day sale is one of the biggest sales they’ve ever run, and it’s a great opportunity to save on a high end bag, or some clothes.

The reader-favorite GR1 isn’t discounted, but it does come with a free 3L Field Pocket. A few of the company’s smaller backpacks are discounted though, in addition to a bunch of clothes, and some other accessories. I wouldn’t say any of it is cheap, but it’s all incredibly well made, and comes with a lifetime guarantee.