Graphic: Shep McAllister

Shark Ninja produces an interesting mix of kitchen appliances and vacuum cleaners, and a bunch of their greatest hits are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



The star of the show has to the the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional for $120. The non-professional model of this (which has a smaller dustbin) is our readers’ favorite affordable vacuum, and the actual guts of the vacuum can actually lift away from the wheeled base for easier maneuverability on stairs, in your car, and in tight spaces.

Elsewhere on the vacuum front, a Dyson-style cordless stick vac and a robotic vacuum are also on sale, for people who can’t stand cords and chores, respectively.

Moving into the kitchen, my favorite discount is the Ninja countertop blender. I own this thing, and its 1500W motor is no joke. It also has a variety of automatic blending programs that pulse and change speeds automatically, and even suction cups on the base to keep it steady on your counter. At $100, a whopping $60-$80 less than usual, it’s an absolute steal.

Ninja’s intelligent Auto-IQ coffee maker is also a great deal at $100. My mother in law owns a version of this, and it makes excellent iced coffee, among other drinks.

There’s also a smart slow cooker on sale, but that’s harder to recommend in the age of the Instant Pot.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.