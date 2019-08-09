Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

40% Off Select Anker Smart Home Products | Amazon | Promo code KINJASMART

Anker’s home brand Eufy has quietly built up quite the catalog of highly rated smart home gadgets, and our readers can save 40% on a bunch of them today with promo code KINJASMART.



Advertisement

The deals start with smart plugs, as all smart homes should. Get one of the company’s mini plugs (with energy monitoring!) for $14, or a pair of them for $24.

The sexier deals though are all about lighting. Whether you should buy a smart light switch or smart light bulbs is a matter of some debate, and really depends on how the lighting is set up in your home, but whichever route you go, these prices are incredibly affordable.