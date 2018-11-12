Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s kicking off the week with an Anker Gold Box, this time full of deals on the company’s popular car accessories. Inside, you’ll find several car chargers, including one with a built-in Bluetooth/FM transmitter, and another with Alexa support.

They aren’t specific to the car, but there’s never a bad time to save on Anker’s excellent charging cables. Grab a 6' nylon-wrapped Lightning cable for $9, or a couple of USB-A to USB-C cables for $14.

Another highlight is this $30 vent mount, which doubles as a Qi charger. As I’ve written here, the car is my favorite place for Qi charging.

And finally, if your car has an AUX jack, but no Bluetooth, this $12 dongle will add wireless audio and hands-free calls to your car. I own this exact model, and it works great.

As always, be sure to head over to Amazon to see all of the deals, and remember, these prices are only available today.