It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

A Bunch Of Amazon Devices Are On Sale, Today Only

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
885
Save
Amazon Device Sale | Woot
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Amazon Device Sale | Woot

If your home is not littered with Amazon devices already, you still have a chance to add Alexa to every room. Today, Woot is hosting an Amazon Device Sale. You can get an Alexa Cloud Cam for only $90, an Echo Plus (1st Gen) for $45, a Blink XT Camera for $60 to $160, and an Echo Show (1st Gen) for $50.

Advertisement

These items are going fast. This Woot sale is for one day only and while supplies last.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Stock Up On Magazines While These Best Sellers Are Marked Down to $1

Turn All Of Your Veggies Into Noodles With This $3 Spiralizer

You Don't Need To Empty Your Gringotts Vault To Afford The Harry Potter Films In Blu-ray Today

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts