Whether you’re upgrading to 802.11ac, trying to extend your wireless network, or just want to control your lamps with an Amazon Echo, today’s Amazon Gold Box is overflowing with TP-Link networking gear.
The most exciting deal in here is probably a pair of TP-Link’s mini smart plugs for $35, an all-time low. Our readers have already bought a ton of these, and they allow you to control a power outlet from a smartphone app, or via Amazon Echo commands.
Also available for $30 is this plug-in range extender, which can give your home network just enough of a boost to eliminate any dead spots.
Don’t have enough ethernet ports? There are deals for that.
Need to bring your Wi-Fi outdoors, and beam it across a large lawn? There’s a special access point on sale just for that purpose.
And of course, there are routers. Lots and lots of routers. Here are some of the best:
That’s only scratching the surface though, so head over to Amazon to see the rest of the deals.