Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re upgrading to 802.11ac, trying to extend your wireless network, or just want to control your lamps with an Amazon Echo, today’s Amazon Gold Box is overflowing with TP-Link networking gear.



The most exciting deal in here is probably a pair of TP-Link’s mini smart plugs for $35, an all-time low. Our readers have already bought a ton of these, and they allow you to control a power outlet from a smartphone app, or via Amazon Echo commands.

Also available for $30 is this plug-in range extender, which can give your home network just enough of a boost to eliminate any dead spots.

Don’t have enough ethernet ports? There are deals for that.

Need to bring your Wi-Fi outdoors, and beam it across a large lawn? There’s a special access point on sale just for that purpose.

And of course, there are routers. Lots and lots of routers. Here are some of the best:

That’s only scratching the surface though, so head over to Amazon to see the rest of the deals.