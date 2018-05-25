Graphic: Shep McAllister

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of new TV needs, here are a couple of 75" sets that are surprisingly affordable for Memorial Day.



This RCA is the barest of barebones sets. While it does have 4K support, it lacks HDR, and even built-in smart apps. But you can always plug in a 4K-compatible streaming dongle for the same effect, and at just $1,050 (including the mandatory $50 freight shipping charge), it’s one of the cheapest 75" sets we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Or, for about $250 more, you can upgrade to a Vizio E-series with some HDR support (not Dolby Vision at this price, sorry) and built-in Chromecast. It’s still not going to give you the best picture quality on the market, but most higher-end 75" sets cost well upwards of $2,000, even during major sale events.