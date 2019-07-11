Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

ELAC Cinema 5 Home Theater 5.1 Channel Speaker System | $200 | Amazon



Right now, the ELACC Cinema 5 Home Theater system will immerse you in sound for a low $200. This particular unit will give you a 5.1 surround sound experience, with four satellite speakers for the highs and one subwoofer to reproduce quality bass.

Advertisement

For comparison’s sake, this current price is $50 less than the lowest it had ever been previously.